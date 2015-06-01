While the St. Louis Cardinals are still trying to find some consistency in their 8th inning setup role, Jordan Walden is making progress from the biceps issue that placed him on the disabled list April 30th.

“It’s going a lot better,” said Walden before Monday’s game. “I’m progressing in my rehab and actually throwing weighted balls around.”

“Just throw them against the trampoline right now, but I should be playing catch soon.”

Article continues after sponsor message

That’s the next step for Walden, who will be moving from throwing at the trampoline to playing catch outside and then working himself back onto the mound. He had appeared in 12 games before the injury–striking out 12 batters and allowing just one run in his 10.1 innings pitched.

“It actually feels a lot better,” Walden reiterated. “I’m getting some strength back in there.”

While it will still take some time, once Walden is back on the mound he doesn’t believe it will equate to starting over in a Spring Training sense.

“I don’t think that far,” he said. “The throwing process is going to take a while, just to build up my strength. I’m not 100% on how much I’ll have to throw off the mound.”

Even with the committee approach for the setup role, the Cardinals bullpen has remained strong. Entering Monday’s game, St. Louis relievers ranked 2nd in the Majors with a 2.21 ERA.