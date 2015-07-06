http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/7-5-15-Walden.mp3

As the St. Louis Cardinals head north to open their series in Chicago later today, Jordan Walden has stayed behind as his return to the active roster is growing near. He is scheduled this week to throw his first three bullpen sessions since going on the disabled list April 29th with a biceps issue.

“I’m saying right around 20-25, that’s where we’ve been at the last three,” said Walden of his pitch count, who has been throwing to a standing catcher in his last sessions.

While he these bullpens aren’t designed for him to fire on all cylinders with each pitch, Walden does plan to test his arm a little bit.

“I’ll ease into it, but I’ve still got to see if it’s good so I’ll let a couple go,” admitted Walden. “I’ll let a few go, it’s something I’ve got to know.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“I’ve been playing a lot of long toss and I’ve been letting them go out there, just for myself to know,” he continued. “Mentally, I don’t have to worry about it–I can just go out there and throw. Early on, when I first started to play catch I was always thinking about it. I don’t want to throw too hard and it hurt, now it’s like all right, I just want to throw.”

Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday are the scheduled bullpens for Walden, who if things go well is hoping to be back in action a week or two after the All-Star break.

“I’m going to go rehab assignment somewhere and get some live games,” he said. “That’ll be good for me. It’s always good to see hitters.”

Walden was leading the Cardinals in appearances (12) at the time of his injury.

photo credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports