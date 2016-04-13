BETHALTO – It was a busy yet beautiful Tuesday afternoon at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

The Civic Memorial High School Eagles baseball team hosted the Marquette Catholic High School Explorers on the baseball diamond of the complex while their sister softball team faced the Southwestern High School Lady Piasa Birds on the softball fields just a few hundred feet away.

After tying the game in the fourth inning, the Explorers ultimately defeated the Eagles 4-3 after hitting in the winning run in the top of the eighth.

Marquette senior Jacob File scored two runs throughout the game, where as juniors Liam Maher and Adam Harrison each ran in one each.

Junior Brad McAfee took home the win on the mound for the Explorers while Maher landed the save.

For Civic Memorial, junior Jaxsen Helmkamp brought home two runs while his classmate Corey Price scored one himself.

After eight innings, the Civic Memorial Eagles softball team defeated the Lady Piasa Birds 10-9.

The Eagles’ Katelyn Turbyfill brought in three runs while Ryan Allison and Jenna Parmentier each locked in two. Kalyn Haar, Cassie Reed and Sidney Skaggs scored one run each.

Kaitlynn Wrenn allowed four runs as the starting pitcher. Allison stepped up to the plate and received the win but allowed five runs on eight hits and struck out two.

All of the hitters on the Southwestern's line up produced at least one hit for the day on Tuesday. Mackenzie Wolff, Molly Novack, Whitney Runion, Bailee Sorgea, Syndey Ambruso, Mallory Novack and Emily Wolff all ran in one run each while Haley Edwards brought in two runs.

Hannah Inman took the loss for Southwestern, having allowed 9 hits and struck out four hitters.

