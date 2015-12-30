Proud-poppa and returning ace of the St. Louis Cardinals Adam Wainwright will command the highest donation for autographs at the team’s upcoming Winter Warm-Up. Wainwright, who along with his wife Jenny welcomed daughter Sadee Faith on Monday, will top the list at $100 for his signature at the event. Last year, Wainwright came in at $90.

The 20th Annual Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up will be January 16 (9a-5p), January 17th (9a-5p), and January 18th (9a-3p) at the Hyatt Regency-St. Louis at The Arch.

The full schedule of when players will be signing has yet to be released, but autograph tickets go on sale this Tuesday, January 5th at 10am. Former Cardinals shortstop David Eckstein is also on the list for $100 with Matt Holliday and Hall of Famers Whitey Herzog, Tony LaRussa, and Red Schoendienst holding steady for another year at $75. Pre-signed baseballs from Bob Gibson and Ozzie Smith will be available for that same amount.

Plus a combination of 19 current prospects and Cardinals alumni such as Danny Cox, Tom Lawless, Al Hrabosky, Jason Simontacchi, Carson Kelly, Austin Gomber, Luke Weaver, and Patrick Wisdom will be signing autographs for free.

All proceeds of the event will benefit Cardinals Care, the team’s community foundation which has distributed more than $18 million to support kids since being founded in 1997.