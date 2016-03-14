As you fill out your brackets with hopes of winning the office pool, Adam Wainwright is challenging you to compete against him and other sports personalities as they try to make a positive impact for Flint, Michigan.

Max Scherzer, Justin Forsett, Davis Love III, David Wright, Kyle Gibson, John Smoltz, Blaine Boyer, Neil Walker, Zach Johnson, Kevin Millar, Tony Clark, James Laurinaitis and Shane Robinson are among the listed athletes participating in this event.

There is no cost, but donations are appreciated with 100% of the funds being distributed through the BLI Global Initiative to support the people of Flint, Michigan.

TILSON OPTIONED

–Following the St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 loss to Minnesota on Monday, the team announced Charlie Tilson had been optioned to Memphis (AAA).

Tilson had appeared in eight games during the Grapefruit League and despite being just 1-7 at the plate, he led the Cardinals with five runs scored and five stolen bases. Charlie stole 46 bases last season at Springfield (AA).

Defensively, the 23-year old spent the bulk of his playing time in centerfield (18 innings) but also appeared in left (5.0) and right (1.0).

Forty nine players now remain in Spring Training, 12 non-roster invitees, with the Cardinals.