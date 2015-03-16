A few days ago, Adam Wainwright said “what I get is what I get” when it came to the four Grapefruit League starts he ideally prefers to ready himself for the regular season. As it turns, out his wish should still come true.

Wainwright is scheduled to throw a simulated game today against Cardinals minor leaguers, which provided there are no setbacks, puts him on pace to pitch three more games if throwing every fifth day before the season opener on April 5th at Chicago.

Meanwhile, John Lackey will also make his first start of the spring–but it will be on the mound against the Detroit Tigers. Lackey worked with the Cardinals on the schedule which resulted in this delayed appearance.

“In one of my starts, I kind of like to be on the back-field, kind of away from everything,” shared Lackey previously about anything unique he likes to ready himself for the regular season. “Just to make sure I can work on a few different things without being in a real game situation. Make sure I get up and down, like sitting down and coming back out for an inning, at least six times before the season starts. That’s about it. They’re great with working with us.”