Presented as an “annual recognition of a player from each MLB Club who best represents the game of Baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field” the Roberto Clemente Award is the most prominent individual player award bestowed by MLB.

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright was announced today as the team’s 2017 nominee for the award.

“I am extremely honored to have been selected as the Cardinals nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award,” said Wainwright via press release. “It’s humbling to be considered for such a prestigious award.”

Over the last five years, Wainwright has worked through his charitable fund, Big League Impact, to raise nearly $2 million to assist those in need on a local and global basis.

This year, Wainwright and Big League Impact have also teamed up with Roberto Clemente Jr. and Striking Out Poverty, a Food for the Hungry initiative, to serve one million meals in America, and create local-run sustainable farms to feed 50 thousand people in Haiti and the Dominican for life.

“I’m excited to welcome Adam and Big League Impact to the FH family,” said Roberto Clemente, Jr., Global Ambassador of Food for the Hungry. “Adam’s commitment to the Striking Out Poverty campaign will greatly impact thousands of people from Haiti and the Dominican Republic who are in desperate need of support at this time.”

The Roberto Clemente Award winner will be selected among the group of nominees via a blue ribbon panel that includes individuals connected to the game, including Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., representatives from MLB Network, FOX Sports, ESPN, TBS and MLB Advanced Media, as well as Vera Clemente, the late Roberto’s wife.

Beginning the day after the Regular Season ends, fans can vote for the overall winner of the Roberto Clemente Award via a dedicated website, with the fan vote accounting for one vote amongst the blue ribbon panel. The fan vote will run from October 2-6th.

The St. Louis Cardinals have had four prior winners–Carlos Beltran (2013), Albert Pujols (2008), Ozzie Smith (1995) and Lou Brock (1975).

National League Nominees



Paul Goldschmidt, Arizona

Jason Motte, Atlanta

Anthony Rizzo, Chicago Cubs

Scooter Gennett, Cincinnati

Ian Desmond, Colorado

Justin Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers

Dee Gordon, Miami

Matt Garza of Milwaukee

T.J. Rivera, New York Mets

Cameron Rupp, Philadelphia

Josh Harrison, Pittsburgh

Adam Wainwright, St. Louis

Hunter Renfroe, San Diego

Buster Posey, San Francisco

Ryan Zimmerman, Washington

American League Nominees



Chris Davis, Baltimore

Rick Porcello, Boston

Jose Abreu, Chicago White Sox

Carlos Carrasco, Cleveland

Miguel Cabrera, Detroit

Jose Altuve, Houston

Drew Butera, Kansas City

Cameron Maybin, Los Angeles Angels (since acquired by Houston)

Joe Mauer, Minnesota

Brett Gardner, New York Yankees

Liam Hendriks, Oakland

Robinson Cano, Seattle

Evan Longoria, Tampa Bay

Cole Hamels, Texas

Marcus Stroman, Toronto

photo credit: Big League Impact