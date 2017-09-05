Presented as an “annual recognition of a player from each MLB Club who best represents the game of Baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field” the Roberto Clemente Award is the most prominent individual player award bestowed by MLB.
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright was announced today as the team’s 2017 nominee for the award.
“I am extremely honored to have been selected as the Cardinals nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award,” said Wainwright via press release. “It’s humbling to be considered for such a prestigious award.”
Over the last five years, Wainwright has worked through his charitable fund, Big League Impact, to raise nearly $2 million to assist those in need on a local and global basis.
This year, Wainwright and Big League Impact have also teamed up with Roberto Clemente Jr. and Striking Out Poverty, a Food for the Hungry initiative, to serve one million meals in America, and create local-run sustainable farms to feed 50 thousand people in Haiti and the Dominican for life.
“I’m excited to welcome Adam and Big League Impact to the FH family,” said Roberto Clemente, Jr., Global Ambassador of Food for the Hungry. “Adam’s commitment to the Striking Out Poverty campaign will greatly impact thousands of people from Haiti and the Dominican Republic who are in desperate need of support at this time.”
The Roberto Clemente Award winner will be selected among the group of nominees via a blue ribbon panel that includes individuals connected to the game, including Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., representatives from MLB Network, FOX Sports, ESPN, TBS and MLB Advanced Media, as well as Vera Clemente, the late Roberto’s wife.
Beginning the day after the Regular Season ends, fans can vote for the overall winner of the Roberto Clemente Award via a dedicated website, with the fan vote accounting for one vote amongst the blue ribbon panel. The fan vote will run from October 2-6th.
The St. Louis Cardinals have had four prior winners–Carlos Beltran (2013), Albert Pujols (2008), Ozzie Smith (1995) and Lou Brock (1975).
National League Nominees
Paul Goldschmidt, Arizona
Jason Motte, Atlanta
Anthony Rizzo, Chicago Cubs
Scooter Gennett, Cincinnati
Ian Desmond, Colorado
Justin Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers
Dee Gordon, Miami
Matt Garza of Milwaukee
T.J. Rivera, New York Mets
Cameron Rupp, Philadelphia
Josh Harrison, Pittsburgh
Adam Wainwright, St. Louis
Hunter Renfroe, San Diego
Buster Posey, San Francisco
Ryan Zimmerman, Washington
American League Nominees
Chris Davis, Baltimore
Rick Porcello, Boston
Jose Abreu, Chicago White Sox
Carlos Carrasco, Cleveland
Miguel Cabrera, Detroit
Jose Altuve, Houston
Drew Butera, Kansas City
Cameron Maybin, Los Angeles Angels (since acquired by Houston)
Joe Mauer, Minnesota
Brett Gardner, New York Yankees
Liam Hendriks, Oakland
Robinson Cano, Seattle
Evan Longoria, Tampa Bay
Cole Hamels, Texas
Marcus Stroman, Toronto
photo credit: Big League Impact