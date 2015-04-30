http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/04/4-20-15-Mozeliak-edit.mp3

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright underwent surgery to repair his Achilles tendon tear earlier this morning.

“Everything went well, no surprises–which was probably the best news,” shared General Manager John Mozeliak. “Didn’t have to use any extra material to reattach the tendon so now it’s rest and recovery for probably the next 6-8 weeks.”

The expectation remains that Wainwright will be 100% recovered and ready for Spring Training in 2016.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The key thing is allowing the wound to heal and that’s the most important part. I think the message right now is just be patient. From my standpoint, he’s going to be in good hands. He’ll have access to our medical staff day in and day out and our hope is for the best.”

GARCIA-GONZALES UPDATE

–Jaime Garcia threw a five inning, 54 pitch simulated session earlier this morning in Florida. “Used all of his pitches and after completing his outing he felt good,” shared Mozeliak via email.

Garcia will pitch again on Tuesday in a camp game.

The General Manager had shared earlier Marco Gonzales should begin playing catch either today or tomorrow. “I’m hopeful he’s back throwing in a game at the minor league level somewhere around May 10th,” stated Mozeliak.