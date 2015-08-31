http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/08/8-31-15-Wainwright-on-playing-ping-pong.mp3

The first indication things are progressing well for Adam Wainwright was the site of him playing ping pong with Jonathan Broxton in the clubhouse on Monday afternoon.

“”The only thing you can take away from it really is my world ranking in ping pong is not as high as it used to be–but it’s not as bad either,” shared Wainwright. “You ever played somebody good in racquetball? They know what they’re doing, they always stand right in the middle of the court. They never move and you spend your whole time running around? That’s kind of my philosophy in ping pong–get them running, get them moving and I stay still.”

While playing ping pong may not be an indication of a nearing return to the mound, Wainwright did mix in a newsworthy tidbit as to what was next in his recovery plan from Achilles surgery.

“I’m going to go out here and play catch in a few minutes and then I’m going to go in and run a little bit and do some weight lifting,” he said with a smile, noting that he will begin on the treadmill and then move to the ground. “This week, I’ll be running at 100% weight for the first time.”

“It’s just the next step–everything’s progressed nicely, there’s been no setbacks,” Wainwright continued. “Everybody wants specifics, I can’t really give them. I don’t really know–we’ll just have to wait and see.”

But figuratively and now literally, Wainwright is taking a big step forward.

MARTINEZ TO BE SKIPPED

–Carlos Martinez will be skipped in the rotation tomorrow due to some tightness in his back. Martinez shared he suffered the injury while pitching against Arizona when he landed the wrong way in the hole in front of the mound. He did not feel any discomfort during the rest of the game, but it tightened up afterwards. Stressing it was only one game, Martinez also shared he has already played catch.

Marco Gonzales will make his 2015 debut and take the start in Martinez’ place.

photo credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports