http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/9-23-14-Wainwright.mp3

It was a couple days earlier than expected, but since Adam Wainwright was scheduled to throw a bullpen session the St. Louis Cardinals sent a few batters up to the plate and made it a simulated game.

“Yeah, I felt good,” said Wainwright. “Next time, I’ll hone that in a little bit. It’s always different facing hitters–when I’m facing our bullpen coach in there, I’m spotting everything pretty nicely but then when you face a hitter it amps up just a hair. It’s good to get that under my belt.”

With all of his teammates gathered around the field to watch, Wainwright threw approximately 25 pitches to a lineup of Matt Adams, Randal Grichuk, Jon Jay, and Pete Kozma. Adams had the only hard hit ball–a blast that went into the seats down the right field line.

“That pitch he out is a cutter that when I hone that just a hair, it’s a lot different result,” explained Wainwright, adding with a smile what the result would’ve have been. “First base–if he hit it.”

Wainwright will throw another simulated game in a couple of days and continue agility drills as he draws more near to an appearance in an actual game.