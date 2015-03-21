After being slowed by an abdominal strain that limited his running and fielding ability, Adam Wainwright is finally ready to take the mound for Grapefruit League action as he will make the start this afternoon for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Atlanta Braves.

Wainwright was able to throw throughout the rehab process and enjoyed some vigorous bullpen sessions before his last two simulated game sessions. Provided there are no setbacks, he remains on pace to be the Opening Night starter for the Cardinals on Sunday, April 5th at Chicago.