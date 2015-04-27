http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/04/4-27-15-Mozeliak-montage.mp3

Speaking before Monday’s game, St. Louis Cardinals General Manager John Mozeliak confirmed the worst regarding Adam Wainwright’s injury. “Obviously, he had his MRI this morning and it was determined that he did tear his Achilles,” said Mozeliak. “Unfortunate news, but not unexpected after what we saw on Saturday night. He will ultimately have surgery–likely Thursday of this week. We’ll go from there.”

Typical recovery is somewhere between 9-12 months according to Mozeliak, who is optimistic the right-hander can be ready for Spring Training in 2016. In the meantime, the 2015 season continues and the Cardinals have a spot to fill in their rotation.

“When you think about losing somebody like Adam Wainwright, it’s not somebody you can just fill,” said Mozeliak. “I think the easiest way for us to think about it right now is our four starters all have to step up and then obviously we’ll have to worry now about this fifth spot. I think the short term look is going to have to be internal and we’ll just see how that goes. The timing of this is not great with Marco Gonzales being sidelined and also still having Jaime (Garcia) rehabbing. Hoping that those names can also figure into this mix in due time, but right now we’ve got to worry about tonight and we’ll certainly find somebody to start Thursday.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Tim Cooney and Tyler Lyons were said to be on the short-list for that start–which will likely impact Cooney’s scheduled start for Memphis tonight, even if he does not get the nod. Lyons is scheduled to start for the Redbirds tomorrow.

A COUPLE MORE WEEKS

–As Mozeliak mentioned, the timing of Wainwright’s injury is unfortunate for the Cardinals as both Marco Gonzales and Jaime Garcia are unavailable for at least a couple of weeks to step into the rotation. Gonzales is expected to begin throwing (shoulder tightness) in 4-5 days and will likely need a pair of starts in Memphis before a recall to St. Louis. Garcia will pitch a simulated game on Thursday, which provided there are no setbacks, a decision will be made as to if he will participate in a Gulf Coast League game. A rehab assignment would then follow.

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports