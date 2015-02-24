(Jupiter, FL) St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright will not be on the field when the first full team workout takes place on Wednesday morning. The right-hander will be returning to St. Louis tomorrow night to visit with a specialist regarding lower abdominal pain.



“For the past couple of days we were hopeful that this would subside, it hasn’t,” shared General Manager John Mozeliak, who expects some results of the examination by Thursday afternoon or evening.

Wainwright has been active in workouts thus far, having thrown two bullpen sessions.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It’s really something that affects him more when he’s running, not throwing,” explained Mozeliak. “Hopefully, we can get some answers so we understand what we should be doing to treat it or how we can help resolve it.”

“Medium,” answered Mozeliak in terms of his level of concern regarding the situation. “Clearly, anytime someone has to go see a specialist there’s a level of concern but hopefully we get good news.”