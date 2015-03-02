(Jupiter, FL) For the first time since he was diagnosed with a lower abdominal strain, Adam Wainwright was back on the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals–throwing a bullpen session Monday morning.

“It was good,” commented Wainwright. “It was exactly what I wanted it to be. Arm feels great, my body is in a perfect position to throw the ball. It’s getting better each time, so it was really good.”

Wainwright threw 41 pitches, a slight increase over a normal bullpen.

“Yeah, I don’t throw my bullpens that heavy, that hard during the season but because I’m progressing towards live bp, that’s kinda what I do,” said the right-hander. “I was very happy with where my pitches were–kept the ball down for the most part. That’s what I was working on today, knees and below. Worked sides. Worked pitches–changeup has come along way. Going to throw more than one a game this year. I was very pleased.”

One more bullpen session, likely Thursday, is expected before Wainwright progresses to live pitching practice where he will face hitters. Provided that goes well, the next step would be taking the mound in a Grapefruit League game.

Trainers did some testing of his abdominal area this morning, but Wainwright has not been cleared to pick up a bat or do any field exercises–something which must happen before he faces hitters just in case he reacts to a batted ball while on the mound. But overall, with him being able to continue to throw, this injury has not been much of a setback in his preparations for the season.

“Only because I won’t run over and touch first as much, shag balls as much,” said Wainwright. “I kind of like doing the PFP’s. It’s funny what you miss when you don’t do it. Just running around and being with the guys out there and running from station to station. I miss that part of it. As far as setbacks go with my arm is concerned, I can’t see how this would be much of a setback.”

Wainwright has four goals for 2015: another World Series championship, another Gold Glove, the Silver Slugger, and the Cy Young award.