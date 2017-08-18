After returning to St. Louis for examination by team medical staff, Adam Wainwright has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right elbow impingement.

Wainwright lasted just 3.0 innings last night before being removed and has completed just 11.0 innings over his last three starts.

“The end of ’14, I had the same sort of sensation on the outside of my arm–where I get a little inflamed area in my joint and it’s just from being a pitcher for a long time,” explained Wainwright last week.

In the corresponding roster move, the St. Louis Cardinals announced reliever Mike Mayers has been recalled from Memphis (AAA) and will be in uniform for tonight’s game at Pittsburgh.

This will be the third time this season Mayers has been recalled. He has made two relief appearances for the Cardinals, one at Arizona (June 29) and another vs. Washington (July 2) totaling four innings.

A former starter, Mayers has been used exclusively as a reliever at Memphis since their All-Star break and he pitched 19.0 innings with 13 hits, 18 strikeouts, and two walks for a 0.79 WHIP in 10 appearances.

Of Mayer’s 10 relief appearances, eight of them have been four outs or more and two others were of 3.0 innings.

