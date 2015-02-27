(Jupiter, FL) After receiving positive news from his visit with a specialist in St. Louis, Adam Wainwright was in good spirits and back in Spring Training on Friday.

“It’s the news I expected to hear when I went up there,” said Wainwright. “That it was a two-week deal, so that is good news. It’s the news we thought we were going to hear, but it’s also relieving to hear it–to know that there isn’t something else in there going on which should cause some concern.”

“The good thing is it doesn’t hurt me to throw at all,” added Wainwright. “I continue to play catch and throw off the mound–I’ll start throwing off the mound probably the beginning of next week again. Just play catch the next few days until the weekend is over and then we’ll re-evaluate on Monday is what I’ve been told. Everything I’ve heard is that in four or five days I should feel dramatically better and then they can start kind of bringing me along slow getting back into a regular routine.”

Wainwright suffered the strain while placing a 45lb dumbbell back on the rack during a workout earlier in the week. He is still expected to make at least a minimum of three starts in the Grapefruit League and to be ready for the season opener April 5th at Chicago.