Pitching the last couple of seasons in the St. Louis Cardinals organization, it’s possible that Kurt Heyer has looked at Adam Wainwright as a role model for where he hopes to take his professional career. But besides what Wainwright brings on the mound, Heyer recently shared another example of why the Cardinals’ ace is an even better person off the mound…

My math teacher from middle school got a hand written letter from @UncleCharlie50 #classact #Cardinals pic.twitter.com/VyH4g6b3LM Article continues after sponsor message — Kurt Wolfgang Heyer (@KurtHeyer) January 30, 2015

A 2012 sixth-round draft pick by St. Louis, Heyer went a combined 5-13, 4.84 ERA at Springfield and Memphis last season. He struck out 109 batters in 152.1 innings pitched, while allowing 21 home runs.

photo credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports