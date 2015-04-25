Backed by three double plays,  Adam Wainwright had struck out four batters and faced the minimum through four innings on Saturday night. His outing was cut short, however, due to an injury while batting.

Wainwright popped up a 1-2 pitch towards first base and has he was stepping off his left foot into his run out of the batters box, pulled up in pain.

The Cardinals announced Wainwright had “suffered a left ankle injury and will be re-evaluated upon the team’s return to St. Louis.”

The injury led to the Major League debut of Mitch Harris, who becomes the first Naval graduate to pitch in the big leagues since Nemo Gaines did so for the Washington Senators in 1921.

Harris struck out Adam Lind as the first batter he faced, then allowed two hits and two walks in 1.2 innings of work.

 

