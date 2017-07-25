(Busch Stadium) The roster moves continue as Adam Wainwright becomes the latest player to head to the St. Louis Cardinals disabled list. The pitcher was placed on the 10-day DL today, retroactive to July 23rd, due to mid-back tightness.

Wainwright through his normally scheduled bullpen earlier this afternoon.

The Cardinals will announce a corresponding roster move tomorrow. At Memphis, Miguel Socolovich has replaced Luke Weaver as the starting pitcher tonight for the Redbirds. Jack Flaherty is slated to start for Memphis tomorrow.

The 35-year old Wainwright leads the Cardinals with 11 wins this season with a 4.89 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 110.1 innings pitched over 20 starts.

This is the fourth time Adam Wainwright has been placed on the disabled list in his career: 2008 for right middle finger sprain, 2011 for right elbow Tommy John surgery and 2015 for a ruptured right Achilles.

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports