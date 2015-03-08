(Jupiter, FL) The progression of Adam Wainwright to a full return from a lower abdominal strain cleared another hurdle as he threw to hitters this morning.

“I think to be fair, it wouldn’t be smart to be pitching in games just yet,” stated Wainwright. “Because the last step is running. To be fair to my rehab process and to the training staff’s program it makes more sense to not be pitching in games right now and be getting close to preparing for that.”

Wainwright doesn’t expect to fully test movements like springing off the mound for a few more days, but did do some light drills to clear he would be able to react properly if a line drive came back his way.

In front of a good-sized crowd, the right-hander threw roughly 35 pitches plus full warm-ups and was pleased with the late action on his sinker and slider, threw a couple of good changeups, but still wants to work on his fastball command.

“You can throw as many bullpens as you want, but when you go out there and crank it up for a live bp it’s always a little bit different,” continued Wainwright. “The same can be said for live bps compared to games. You can go out there and throw 20 live bps, but it’s never quite like a game. You’re always a little bit more amped for a game.”

Back tracking on the calendar from Opening Night on Sunday, April 5th there is still enough time for Wainwright to make four starts–but whether he will is not certain.

“I’m not even going there,” stated Wainwright, who thinks it likely he will have another live bp session. “What I get is what I get.”

“It’s all about being efficient right? Be efficient with pitches and efficient with innings. Now to find a way to still throw 250 innings with a lot less pitches.”

It was suggested 250 innings should equal 750 pitches.

“Now we’re talking,” smiled Wainwright.