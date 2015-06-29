He couldn’t swing the golf clubs, but decked out in his walking boot, Adam Wainwright still turned out for the Pujols Family Foundation Golf Tournament to support the cause and his teammates on Monday.

“Even got better I think without me–it makes me kind of worthless to be honest with you,” smiled Wainwright about the team’s continued success with him on the disabled list. “It’ll be interesting when I do get back in that dugout the first time. I’m gonna kind of–I’m not going to just bring my traditionally big personality into that. I’m going to be sure I’m not messing anything up. They got a good thing going, so I want to make sure I’m adding to it and not getting in the way of.”

Wainwright has been on the disabled list since tearing his Achilles tendon the end of April and then undergoing surgery.

“I got us three wins,” admitted Wainwright, who is still wrestling with having a healthy arm but not pitching. “When you’re a pitcher, you don’t really think about leg injuries. It happens to some people, but it catches you off guard.”

“I’m so happy for Jaime and honestly, I think Jaime has been–he stabilized that rotation to me. Those other guys were doing a great job, they’ve been doing a great job all year. When you look at what Jaime brought the table, he took a rotation that had three or four good spots going out there every time delivering and now he turned it into five quality starts every time. The bullpen’s not being taxed. I think back-to-back, what Carlos has been able to do with Jaime has just been really fun to watch.”

Garcia, who suffered some cramps around his groin during his last outing, has had his next start pushed back at least one day with a more clear schedule coming into focus on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, whether it’s a realistic goal or just motivation to push through the rehab process, Wainwright still has hopes to pitch in 2015.

“I’m going to push as hard as I can without being silly,” he said. “I’ll do whatever it takes to pitch in October, that’s the deal.”

photo credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports