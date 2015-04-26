The St. Louis Cardinals announced pitcher Adam Wainwright has been placed on the 15-day disabled list with what now includes an injury to his left Achilles and left ankle. The right-hander suffered the injury while batting in the fifth inning of Saturday’s game and will undergo an MRI when the team returns to St. Louis on Monday.

In a corresponding move, the Cardinals have recalled Cody Stanley from Memphis. The catcher has appeared in 15 games for Memphis, seven behind the plate, and was batting .216 with 2 home runs and 5 RBI. A fourth-round pick in the 2010 draft by St. Louis, Stanley was a Texas League All-Star last season in Springfield (AA).

Stanley will be making his Major League debut in his first game appearance.

Tony Cruz starts behind the plate this afternoon for the Cardinals as Yadier Molina continues to heal from a foul tip off his right knee on Friday.