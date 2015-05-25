Even though he did not get the decision, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez delivered seven strong innings of baseball on Sunday, leaving the game with a 2-0 lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“I think it’s my best pitching start so far,” said Martinez with the help of translator Kleininger Teran, the Cardinals assistant bullpen catcher.

MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis CardinalsThe right-hander shared he also received some good advice from a teammate. “I listened to Wainwright,” shared Carlos.

Adam Wainwright, who is recovering from Achilles tendon surgery, texted with Martinez during the week.

“He told me to get focused on the game, on the play, and listen to Yadi too. I think it’s the best one so far.”

The focus was staying with the plan, not trying to throw the ball too hard. In particular, Martinez felt his sinker was working in the game and contributed to his eight strikeouts.

Martinez finished with a line of 7 IP, 5 hits, 0 runs, 2 BBs, 8 Ks. He threw 97 pitches (62 strikes).

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

 

