The much anticipated Grapefruit League debut of Adam Wainwright didn’t disappoint as the St. Louis Cardinals ace delivered four scoreless innings as his team beat the Atlanta Braves 1-0.

Wainwright faced 16 hitters and allowed just four hits and a walk while striking out three batters on 64 pitches (41 strikes). Waino also erased any defensive concerns from the lower abdominal strain that delayed his starts as at one point he charged to his right off the mound and fully stretched in an effort to make the play.

Dean Anna had the walk-off heroics with a single to drive in Charlie Tilson with the winning run in the 9th.

MORE ROSTER MOVES

–Following the Cardinals victory over Atlanta today, the team announced pitchers Nick Greenwood and Sam Tuivailala had been optioned to Memphis (AAA). Non-roster pitchers Tim Cooney, Dean Kiekhefer, Zach Petrick, and Miguel Socolovich were also re-assigned to Memphis.

As evidenced with Carlos Martinez following Adam Wainwright for three innings on Saturday, innings are becoming more of a premium with a spot on the rotation still in question and only 11 Grapefruit League games left–plus a B-game and exhibition against Memphis before the regular season opener on April 5th.

The Cardinals 40-man roster is now at 34 with 42 players remaining in Major League camp.