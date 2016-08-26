CARROLLTON - Wade Prough was initially somewhat embarrassed about rolling his right ankle because he’s usually the last one out of the locker room. On the other hand, he’s proud to say that he completed his task.

“I made the play,” Prough said “I went up for the ball and knocked it away. I was coming across the field sprinting and I did a long jump, landed on my foot and rolled it.”

The incident occurred a month ago during a 7-on-7 tournament at Maroa-Forsyth High School and fortunately the ankle is 100 percent good to go.

We’ll see more of that this season as Prough will be a starting defensive back for the Carrollton Hawks, but most everybody is eager to gaze at him commanding the Hawks spread offense for his senior season.

The five-foot, nine inch, quarterback accumulated over 2,000 total yards and 28 touchdowns in 2015, and he looks to better it in 2016. For instance, he aspires to be a pocket-passer.

“I’ve thrown the ball a lot better and deeper than I have,” Prough said. “I’d like to be more of a pocket-passer that can run, if I have to.”

With the return of a bigger and seasoned offensive line, as well as the receiving corps that is all back, Prough has all the makings to have another fun and productive campaign as the Hawks signal caller.

“We have the skills to do it. I think we have a lot more size on our line this year,” Prough said. “Last year we had one kid, who was my size playing on the line. I was scared, but he gave me his heart and soul.”

However, it wasn’t always a blast. Prough replaced Jacob Smith; Carrollton’s best quarterback in school history, and there was plenty of doubt that he couldn’t carry the torch of excellence. Instead, he fed off of the pressure.

“That’s kind of what fueled me last year. People were always being negative. Winchester (West Central) showed up and I kind of threw the lights out there,” Prough said with a smile.

Week four against No. 9 West Central was Prough’s coming out party. He threw for 265 yards, five touchdowns, and was 15-of-21 through the air. Carrollton won 56-28 and Prough kept improving.

Coming off a quarterfinal appearance and returning so many starters, it’s no surprise that expectations are high in Carrollton, and for all the success that may come the Hawks way this season, there’s only one thing on Prough’s mind.

“Those records would be nice, but I want a state title.”

