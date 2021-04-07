KAMPSVILLE - Kampsville’s Wade Gibson is back in the mayor chair for his beloved community.

Gibson was elected the Village of Kampsville mayor Tuesday night with great ease, tabulating 46 of 50 votes in unofficial results. He was the youngest mayor in Illinois in the early 1990s when took over that helm in Kampsville at age 25 and he was re-elected after being initially appointed with the death of the incumbent.

Gibson is well-known in the Godfrey-Alton area as a hair dresser, who owns Papa Toodles, a salon at 210 West Homer Adams Parkway.

Gibson said his gratitude goes out to all who voted in the April 6th, 2021, election.

"The Village of Kampsville has many challenges facing us," he said. "We as a community will face these for the betterment of all! With the new administration come new ideas, change when used in a positive manner will create success for our village. I am looking forward to working with the village clerk and trustees beginning in May."

Gibson said his contact information will always be available to all:

wade66@msn.com and his cell is (618) 409-1188.

