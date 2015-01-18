Fresh off an MRI earlier in the morning, Michael Wacha made his appearance at the St. Louis Cardinals Winter Warm-Up and reported he has a clean bill of health.

“Everything’s been feeling good this offseason with my workouts, weight training, my throwing program,” said Wacha, who still believes that he will not be required to change any of his pitching mechanics to avoid a recurrence of the scapular stress reaction that sidelined him for much of last season.

“Every single MRI, CT scan, x-ray–(doctors) are coming back and saying everything looks good,” added Michael. “I’m happy with that, getting some good results in those scans. My arm feels great. I don’t think I’m going to have to change my mechanics or anything like that. Just keep building up the muscles around my shoulder and hopefully I’ll stay healthy.”

Prior to this morning, the last MRI that Wacha underwent was at season’s end but he does not anticipate needing any in the future.

“I feel like I’ll probably start glowing now if I don’t stop getting those x-rays–a lot of radiation,” joked Wacha.

WACHA ON SHELBY TRADE

–Training together in Houston, Michael Wacha was with Shelby Miller when the pitcher learned of his trade to the Atlanta Braves. “All of a sudden, his phone just getting blown up, he keeps ignoring it, finally he’s like ‘I think something might be going down’. So he answers it and looks at me and says ‘I’m getting traded’. It kind of caught me off-guard because I wasn’t expecting it.”

The two live a block away from each other–and remain good friends, but Wacha has already cautioned Shelby about facing him at the plate this season.

“Yeah, I’ve always give him some crap every now and then about you better be ready for some chin music or something, digging in on me whenever I face him. Yeah, I think it’s gonna be pretty fun getting to face him.”