It was another strong performance from Michael Wacha as he helped lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 6-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

With the win, Wacha became the first National League pitcher to record seven victories this season and is the first pitcher in the Majors this year with a seven-game winning streak.

“I’m just trying to go out there and give the team a chance to win a ballgame,” clichéd Wacha. “I’m fortunate enough to have the seven wins, but it’s those guys that are putting up runs for me today–six runs today. Those guys are playing great defense behind me. It’s not just all me, but those guys are playing good whenever I’m out there.”

The run by Kansas City was unearned as Wacha allowed just five hits in seven innings with a pair of walks and four strikeouts.

“They really force you to locate early on in each at-bat, that was the focus going in,” said Wacha. “We knew that they were going to be aggressive, but making a good quality, first-pitch strike was what the plan was.”

Matt Morris was the last Cardinals pitcher to win at least seven games in a row–he reeled off eight straight in 2005.

HOLLIDAY SCRATCHED

–After being hit by a pitch on Saturday, Matt Holliday was a scratch from Sunday’s line up with a left forearm contusion. Holliday has reached base in 40 consecutive games to start the season–just two shy of the mark Albert Pujols set in 2008.

