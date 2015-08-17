http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/08/8-17-15-Wacha-on-performance.mp3

For the last several days, much of the hype around the St. Louis Cardinals hosting the San Francisco Giants was based around the rematch of last year’s NLCS and the first meeting of the two teams this season. At the center of that storyline was Michael Wacha.

“Everyone seems to make it out like I was going out for vengeance–or something that I was after these guys since day one but I was approaching it like any other game,” said Wacha afterwards. “Just trying to attack them early on and throw a lot of strikes, quality strikes. Get the ball down in the zone and got a lot of early outs and felt good. The defense was playing great behind me and we ended up getting a couple runs there and it was enough. I felt good facing these guys and just happy with this win.”

“No, not at all,” Wacha reiterated about it not being on his mind as he prepared for this start. “That’s what I was talking about–everyone tried to amp it up and make it story out of it but I was just trying to go out there and approach it just like any other game.”

In that relief outing of Game 5, he allowed the series-ending homerun to Travis Ishikawa in the 9th inning.

“Obviously, it was a terrible feeling and I hope that no one ever has to experience that,” said Wacha. “I guess it gave me a little motivation in the offseason to never have that feeling but it was nothing against the Giants or anything like that. It was more just for myself and hopefully never have that kind of feeling again.”

Tonight, Wacha earned a no-decision but went 7.0 innings and scattered six hits while allowing only one run and walking one with six strikeouts.

Kevin Siegrist got the win with a scoreless 8th inning and Trevor Rosenthal shut down the 9th for his 37th save of the season.

Wacha currently remains tied for the National League lead with 14 wins this season.

–Yadier Molina hit his 99th career home run, which traveled 403ft into Big Mac Land.

–Stephen Piscotty hit his first ML triple and has now hit safely in 19 of his 25 games since making his debut on July 21st.

Last year, the Cardinals hit a total of 21 triples. The three-bagger from Piscotty was already the 23rd for St. Louis this season.

ROTATION CHANGE

–SF Giants Manager Bruce Bochy announced after the game the team will give Mike Leake more time to heal from a hamstring issue so Ryan Vogelsong will now start Tuesday against the Cardinals with Matt Cain taking the mound on Wednesday. Leake is expected to pitch later this week against Pittsburgh.

