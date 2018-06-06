EAST ALTON – This weekend will be perfect for car enthusiasts across the Riverbend.

All day Saturday, the Muscular Dystrophy Car and Bike Show will be hosted at the grounds of St. Louis Regional Airport where East Alton, Rosewood Heights and Bethalto all meet. It is going to be hosted by the Southern Illinois Camaro Club, but is open to all cars and bikes people feel are worth showing organizer, Justin Wilkinson, said. He added Saturday night will feature a car cruise in Edwardsville as part of its Route 66 Festival, and said Alton will be hosting its annual All Wheels Drive In Car Show on Sunday.

The Muscular Dystrophy Car Show, however, is a show hosted for the purpose of helping children suffering with that debilitating illness. Wilkinson's passion for helping that cause came from seeing his nephew, Matthew Yates receive a diagnosis. Since his efforts began in 2013, Wilkinson and the team of people helping him, have raised as much as $50,000 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) and its camp program, which helps kids with muscular dystrophy enjoy summer fun with children like them. The camps allow kids to play sports and enjoy the outdoors together in spite of their illness.

“It's huge,” he said. “We never expected to raise that kind of money. We have a lot of great sponsors across the area, like Apex Oil, Partners Insurance, Restoration House Auto Body and West Star Aviation right there at the airport. We are very fortunate to have them to make this successful.”

To raise that sort of money, Wilkinson said sponsors pay for the majority of the show, and any leftover sponsorship dollars join with money raised by the car show and go straight to those causes. Wilkinson said 100 percent of the money is donated directly to the MDA.

As for the car and bike show itself, Wilkinson said it will feature 35 different classes and 16 custom-made trophies. Those trophies, built by David Nesler of Rosewood Heights, are constructed from old car parts and are given for best-in-show prizes, such as best paint and best interior. The show will also feature 105 class awards.

More information can be found on this car show by contacting Wilkinson at (618) 410-9075.

On Sunday, the many classic cars and hot rods across the Riverbend will converge to Downtown Alton for the 21st annual All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show sponsored by Alton Main Street. Like the Muscular Dystrophy Car Show, Alton's usually attracts around 200 vehicles.

This year the theme of the show is “Fabulous 1950's,” which will be celebrated with a pin-up contest at noon to “celebrate the glamour, sophistication and class of the good old days,” according to a release from Alton Main Street.

Music will be provided by the Smokin' Oldies band from 2-4 p.m.

The All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show is also supported by the Time Machines Unlimited Car Club. The fee for entering a car is $15 for judging or $10 to display. Dash plaques and goodie bags are given to the first 150 registrants. Registration lasts from 8 a.m. - noon and trophies will be awarded at the show's conclusion at 4 p.m.

More information on the All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show can be found by contacting Jamey Griffin at (618) 792-8901 or at the events page of www.DowntownAlton.com.

