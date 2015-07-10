After an aggressive social media campaign with #VoteTsunami leading the charge, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez received 14.1 million votes to win the National League Final Vote for the MLB All-Star Game.

The four-day online voting program had a record-setting 111.8 million votes cast and saw Martinez rally from third place to beat Cincinnati’s Johnny Cueto, Los Angeles’ Clayton Kershaw, Colorado’s Troy Tulowitzki, and New York’s Jeurys Familia. Besides voting at MLB.com, in the final six hours of voting hashtags such as #VoteTsunami also counted as votes.

Kansas City’s Mike Moustakas won the American League Final Vote.

MLB has posted a visualization map of the voting, which is able to show the tallies county by county across the United States. As to be expected, Martinez dominated the voting in Missouri, Illinois, and most of Arkansas and Iowa. For example…

Franklin County 99.2%

Lincoln County 98.9%

St. Charles County 98.7%

St. Louis County 98.1%

Baylor, Texas 99.1%

Lincoln, Montana 67.6%

Article continues after sponsor message

Cameron, Pennsylvania 67.5%

Keweena, Michigan 56.6%

Mariposa, California 54.7%

Millard, Utah 54.1%

San Miguel, Colorado 48.6%

Pinal, Arizona 33.5%

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports