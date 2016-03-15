ALTON - Voters have been heading to their area precincts all day long to do their civic duty and vote for the Illinois Primary Election

Although polling places close at 7 tonight, some voters are still a bit confused or are completely unaware who are running for other offices in the Madison, Jersey, Macoupin and Greene Counties

Fortunately, RiverBender.com is your #1 place for everything local, including our Primary Elections. Throughout the night, the site will keep our readers updated with the latest results in our local elections and the larger Illinois Primary Election. 

Below, we have collected voter information and sample ballots from some of the counties in our area that can allow voters to make informed decisions at the polls before precincts close this evening.

Happy Election Day!

 

MADISON COUNTY 

Voters Guide

Democratic Sample Ballot

Republican Sample Ballot

Green Party Sample Ballot

JERSEY COUNTY

Voters Information

Democratic Sample Ballot

Republican Sample Ballot

Nonpartisan Sample Ballot

 

GREENE COUNTY

Voters Information

Democratic Sample Ballot

Republican Sample Ballot

 

MACOUPIN COUNTY 

Voters Information

