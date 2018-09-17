EAST ST. LOUIS – Constitution Day, annually recognized on September 17, is a time to celebrate the document that defines citizenship in the United States. This definition includes the right to vote. High school students in East St. Louis will connect the relationship between the vote and the Constitution as a voter registration drive will be held on their campus on this day.

“One of the most powerful aspects attached to our citizenship is the vote,” commented Gregory Turner, Social Science Content Specialist for the East St. Louis School District. He describes that the vote is a key mechanism by which citizens of this country can support and advance the kind of government they prefer. “If you like it as is, vote. If you want change, vote.”

The Constitution is viewed as a political handbook that reflects the political, social and economical pillars of our populous. This document has served as our nation’s guide since its ratification in 1787. Constitution Day is observed on September 17, the day in 1787 that delegates to the Constitutional Convention signed the document in Philadelphia.

Within Civics class, East St. Louis students are learning about the limits on government. “One of these limits is the vote,” commented Turner. “By having a voter registration drive on their campus, we are supporting student’s connection to the civics content.”

Qualifying East St. Louis Senior High School students will be able to register to vote from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday. Voter registration at this campus is also open to the public. Voter registration will be held at Wyvetter Young Alternative campus beginning about 1:00 p.m.

Illinois residents who are not currently registered to vote must register by October 9, 2018 (or online by October 21) for the November 6, 2018 general election. You can vote in U.S. elections if you:

Are a U.S. citizen

Meet state residency requirements (you can still be homeless and meet these requirements)

Are 18 years old on or before Election Day

