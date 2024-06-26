ALTON - Week four of the Alton Muny Band season features the famous Children's Concert.

This year, special guests will arrive at both parks, with the help of We Like to PARTY! Visits from Princess Tiana and Bluey will give area children the opportunity to take photos and meet their favorite characters.

The band will play favorites from movies, television, and even video games. Brian Engelmeyer, drama teacher at the School District of Clayton, will narrate a “choose your own adventure” song, where the audience will get to vote on the outcome of the story.

This year’s children’s concert will be new and exciting for kids of all ages. Concerts take place at Riverview Park on Thursday at 7:30, and at Haskell Park on Sunday at 7.

The Alton Municipal Band has a 134-year tradition of excellence. Follow the band on Facebook for more information.

