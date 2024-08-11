JERSEYVILLE - Applications are now open for Jersey County voters looking to vote by mail ahead of the 2024 Presidential Election on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

The Jersey County Clerk’s Office recently reminded the public of some do’s and don’ts regarding mail-in voting applications. For instance, if your mailing address is different from your residential address, be sure to include your mailing address in your application.

Article continues after sponsor message

The County Clerk’s Office also asks the public to include phone numbers they can contact with potential questions and to ensure you’ve signed your application before turning it in. They also strongly emphasize not to fill out and sign an application for someone else - not only will they not accept it, they will flag it for investigation.

Vote by mail applications for Jersey County voters are available here, and can be filled out and turned in via mail or in person to the County Clerk’s Office at 200 N. Lafayette Street in Jerseyville. The deadline to apply is Oct. 31, 2024, after which applications will no longer be accepted.

For more information or assistance, see the Jersey County Clerk’s “Elections” webpage or contact the County Clerk’s Office at 618-498-5571 ext. 115.

More like this: