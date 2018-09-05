COLLINSVILLE - St. John’s Community Care had the privilege of hosting several volunteers from USI Insurance Services LLC group in St. Louis. USI has created a unique and thoughtful corporate social responsibility program that aligns with their core values and makes a positive difference in the neighborhoods where they live and work. It’s called USI Gives Back and is an annual nationwide campaign where everyone at USI comes together as ONE to invest their time, talent and treasure in local community service – with a particular emphasis during the month of August. USI Gives back is about saying thank you to the communities that have been so instrumental in helping them grow.

Volunteers spruced up the landscaping in the front of the St. John’s Community Care building trimmed and weeded the courtyard plants in Collinsville, removing several bushes and re-planting some. “It was a tremendous help to our organization to have the volunteers from USI. With so many people helping it only took a few hours to complete the project that would have taken days for us to complete,” said Nancy Berry. She went on to say, “They are a great bunch of hard working and caring individuals who were willing to spend time helping us accomplish something we couldn’t manage on our own.”

Since the launch of USI Gives Back, more than 6,000 employees have come together across 150+ offices nationwide to volunteer – assisting hundreds of organizations and helping over 1,000,000 people annually. USI local offices have worked with food banks and depositories, animal rescue shelters, senior centers, women’s crisis shelters, Title 1 schools, homeless rescue missions, beautification projects, local zoos, parks and beaches, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Habitat for Humanity, Salvation Army, Gilda’s Club and United Way – just to name a few.

About St. John’s Community Care

St. John’s Community Care has been the leader in aging and dementia care support services and resources in our community since 1985. St. John’s is an outreach ministry of St. John Evangelical United Church of Christ in Collinsville, IL. For much of the past 33 years, St. John’s Community Care has focused on ways to help families care for an aging or disabled loved one, with individual efforts for those experiencing memory loss or dementia. For additional information about services or programs, visit St. John’s Community Care website at www.stjohnscc.org, or call 618-344-5008.

About USI

USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. Headquartered in Valhalla, New York, USI connects together over 6,000 industry leading professionals across more than 150 offices to serve clients’ local, national andinternational needs.

USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and expertise, and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom line impact. USI attracts best-in-class industry talent with a long history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.

