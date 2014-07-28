GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s YouthBuild students are calling for volunteers to help them clean up the Hunterstown neighborhood in Alton, Illinois, starting at 10 a.m. Friday, August 1.

Volunteers will meet at L&C’s St. Pat’s Annex, which is located at 1004 East 5th Street in Alton, before beginning the Hunterstown Neighborhood Clean-Up. Several groups of volunteers will be formed to clean up designated areas. The volunteering opportunity will end around 1 p.m.

“This is an opportunity to revitalize our city with low-risk and high reward,” said YouthBuild Director Jared McCain. “The residents of Hunterstown and the citizens of Alton will always deserve a clean environment to raise and enjoy their families. When concerned citizens and passionate volunteers work together, an impact on our community is truly created.”

Building Futures: YouthBuild AmeriCorps is designed to assist 16-24 year old participants in their efforts to attain their GED, earn a Pre-Apprentice Certificate Training (PACT) certification and transition to college.

YouthBuild is one of 80 programs in the nation that is also an AmeriCorps affiliate, which promotes and reinforces the program’s mission to encourage leadership development and social awareness through community service. Learn more at www.lc.edu/youthbuild.

For more information including how to volunteer, call McCain at (618) 468-4150 or email jmccain@lc.edu.

