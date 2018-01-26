MADISON - The family of missing Alton resident Adria Hatten plans to meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 27th at the Pilot in Madison off Illinois Route 203 to search the area where her car was found.

The family is seeking volunteers to assist in the search.

On Jan 23, Adria's white 2013 Ford Focus was found stuck in a muddy field off of Big Bend Road near Horseshoe Lake in the Madison/Pontoon Beach, Illinois, area with her purse and other belongings in it. She was last seen at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21.

Adria is 5’5” tall, weighs 150 pounds, has blonde hair, blue eyes and a cross tattoo on inside of her left forearm. She was last seen wearing an aqua colored V neck T-shirt, blue jeans and brown calve high, high-heeled boots.

Volunteers should be present by 10 a.m. Saturday at the Pilot if they want to participate in the search.

