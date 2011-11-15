Godfrey, Ill. – For those interested in being a part of the premiere New Year’s Eve celebration in the River Bend, First Night River Bend is seeking volunteers to serve in multiple capacities. Individuals, couples and entire families of all ages are welcome to volunteer as First Night River Bend celebrates its 17th year.

With the 17th year celebration, First Night has conjured up a lineup of some new and amazing talent for this year’s extravaganza, which will require more volunteers than in years past. More than 120 people are needed to perform a number of jobs. Volunteers assist with all phases of the event including site management, venue assistance, headquarters assistance, artist assistance, button/merchandise sales and clean up.

Volunteers may sign up for one or two shifts, typically two hours each, or work all evening. Each volunteer receives a complimentary admission button and free access to the hospitality rooms. All volunteers are required to complete a background check and attend one training session, which will be held prior to the event, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 in the Hatheway Cultural Center, located on the Godfrey campus of Lewis and Clark Community College.

For those interested in volunteering for this family-oriented New Year’s Eve celebration of the arts, contact First Night River Bend Volunteer Coordinator Melissa Batchelor at (618) 468-4679 or by e-mail at mbatchel@lc.edu. Volunteer forms are also available online at www.lc.edu/firstnight.

First Night River Bend is an alcohol-free, family-oriented New Year’s Eve event, featuring live music, singers, dancers, jugglers, magicians, and shows for people of all ages.

First Night River Bend 2012 is a community project of Lewis and Clark Community College. The event is presented by Lewis and Clark Community College and the Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation. Major sponsors include The Telegraph, The Village of Godfrey and WBGZ 1570 AM.

