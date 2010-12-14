Volunteers Needed For First Night River Bend 2011

Godfrey, Ill. – For those interested in being a part of the premiere New Year’s Eve celebration in the River Bend, First Night River Bend is seeking volunteers to serve in multiple capacities. Individuals, couples and entire families of all ages are welcome to volunteer as First Night River Bend celebrates its 16th year and welcomes Circus Flora.

With the 16th year celebration, First Night has conjured up a lineup of some new and amazing talent for this year’s extravaganza, which will require more volunteers than in years past. More than 120 people are needed to perform a number of jobs. Volunteers assist with all phases of the event including site management, venue assistance, headquarters assistance, artist assistance, button/merchandise sales and clean up.

Volunteers may sign up for one or two shifts, typically two hours each, or work all evening. Each volunteer receives a complimentary admission button, which will ensure a seat at one of the two Circus Flora performances this year. Volunteers are required to attend one training session, which will be held prior to the event, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28 in The Commons, located on the campus of Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.

For those interested in volunteering for this family-oriented New Year’s Eve celebration of the arts, contact the First Night River Bend Hotline at 618-468-7500. Volunteer forms are also available on the Web site at www.fnrblc.com.

First Night River Bend is an alcohol-free, family-oriented New Year’s Eve celebration of the arts, featuring live music, singers, dancers, jugglers, magicians, and shows for people of all ages. First Night River Bend 2011 is a community project of Lewis and Clark Community College. The event is presented by Dave Mungenast Alton Toyota and the Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation. Major sponsors include Lewis and Clark Community College, Riverbender.com, The Telegraph, The Village of Godfrey and WBGZ 1570 AM.

