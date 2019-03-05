St. Louis, Mo., March 4, 2019… Great Rivers Greenway, the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District, Missouri American Water, and Missouri Department of Conservation Stream Team are proud to sponsor the 11th annual Confluence Trash Bash, being held Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 8 a.m. to noon. Area residents are invited to join cleanup efforts, helping to improve the condition of our waterways. To date, volunteers have removed more than 150 tons of trash and about 6,700 tires from area streams and rivers.

Volunteers can choose from the following locations to check in and receive a free bagel breakfast and T-shirt from 8-8:45 a.m.:

Columbia Bottom Conservation Area, 801 Strodtman Rd, St. Louis, MO 63138

Creve Coeur Park, 2160 Creve Coeur Mill Road, St. Louis, MO 63146

Chesterfield River's Edge Park, 17089 North Outer 40 Rd #140, Chesterfield, MO 63005 (Open to ages 16 and older only; head into Bike Stop Cafe for breakfast and registration)

Florissant Sunset Park, 2300 Sunset Park Drive, Florissant, MO 63031

Bridgeton Government Center, 12355 Natural Bridge Road, Bridgeton, MO 63044

Hanley Hills City Hall, 7713 Utica Dr., St. Louis, MO 63133

Overland Wild Acres Park, 2500 Ashby Road, Overland, MO 63114

Dellwood Recreation Center, 10266 W. Florissant 63136

Greenwood Cemetery, 6439 St. Louis Ave. 63121

Specific cleanup sites will then be assigned near each of the starting locations.

It’s amazing to see how much trash and debris our volunteers can clear out of our rivers and creeks in just a few hours,” says Charlene Waggoner, Greenway Network, Inc. Board President. “The energy and enthusiasm are contagious as people from across the region come together to improve water quality and wildlife habitat. It feels good to make a difference in the community, and it keeps volunteers coming back year after year.”

All are welcome, and no experience is required. Individual volunteers, civic groups and youth organizations are encouraged to attend. Volunteers should dress for the weather and bring a water bottle and gloves. Trash bags will be provided. Transportation is available for school and other groups by contacting Colleen Scott with the Missouri Department of Conservation via email at Colleen.Scott@mdc.mo.gov.

Partners on this event include St. Louis Audubon, Greenway Network, League of Watershed Guardians, St. Louis Brightside, St. Louis County,. Participating municipalities include St. Louis County, cities of St. Louis, Maryland Heights, Creve Coeur, Florissant, Bridgeton, Overland, Hanley Hills, Bellefontaine Neighbors, Jennings, Normandy, Black Jack, Hazelwood, Breckenridge Hills, Chesterfield, Berkeley, Dellwood, and Ballwin.

For more information, email greenwaynetwork@gmail.com. To register online, visit https://www.greenwaynetwork.org/projects-issues/confluence-trash-bash.php

About Great Rivers Greenway:

Great Rivers Greenway is the public agency connecting the St. Louis region with greenways, with 123 miles built so far. St. Louisans decided to leave a legacy for future generations by investing in and connecting together some of our region’s best assets – rivers, parks and communities. A vote of the people in the year 2000 created a sales tax that allows us, with lots of partner and citizen input, to build, care for and bring to life the network of greenways, creating healthy habitats and watersheds along the way. Greenways help residents and visitors explore and enjoy the region and live life outside. For more information, visit www.GreatRiversGreenway.org.