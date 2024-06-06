ALTON - Be part of the action when the F1 Powerboat Alton Midwest Nationals return to the Mississippi River in Alton. Volunteers are needed to help with this event and the Mississippi River Festival on Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23.

Five-hour volunteer shifts are available on Saturday and four-hour shifts are open on Sunday. Volunteers will receive a free event T-shirt, complimentary parking in the onsite staff parking lot, a free meal, and most importantly, a good time.

Volunteers can sign up at this link: https://form.jotform.com/241554372309153

“Supporting an event like the F1 Powerboat races takes an entire team and volunteers are key to that,” noted Cory Jobe, President/CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau. “We can’t wait for the fun and racing to start again on the Mississippi River.”

The Bureau worked with F1 Powerboat officials to bring the race to the Alton Riverfront.

Volunteer duties will include welcoming people and helping visitors navigate their way around the F1 Powerboat site. All volunteer roles will take place outside on the Alton Riverfront and will require standing for long periods of time.

(The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau is a certified Destination Marketing Organization serving Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, Montgomery and Greene counties and East St. Louis in St. Clair County. The bureau is dedicated to educating visitors about the region by providing information regarding the area’s history, unique landmarks, recreational opportunities, leisure attractions, special events and scenic marvels.)

