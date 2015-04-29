Alton Memorial Hospital held its annual volunteer appreciation luncheon, with the theme 'On Golden Prom', on April 21 at the Atrium Hotel in Alton. Volunteers Dick Propes and Susie Pruetzel were voted the prom's king and queen, but all of the other volunteers hold a special place in the hearts of hospital employees.

'We can't thank our volunteers enough for all of the services they provide,' said AMH President Dave Braasch, who wore his tuxedo to this prom. 'The help that all of you provide for our patients, visitors and

staff is a big part of the excellent care at Alton Memorial Hospital.' Volunteer coordinator Irene McLaughlin said that the volunteers gave 18,031 hours of service in 2014. At an average rate of $22.55 per hour, that was $406,599 in saving for the hospital.

'No matter what duty you have as a volunteer, you play a very important role in giving our patients and customers the excellent service that they deserve,' Irene said. 'The hours that you work in the gift shop

generate thousands of dollars that enables the White Cross Auxiliary to fund grant requests each year from various departments in the hospital.'

Article continues after sponsor message

Several AMH volunteers received a pin for milestone hours of service:

100 hours: Denny Franz, Tina Gentelin, Ellen Jackson, Stephanie Kitts, John Kline, Shelby Markel, Sharon Nolte, Donna Redden, Betty Schmidt, Linda Schwartz, Pam Smith, Martha Steiner, Debbie Tchoukaleff and Don Wagner.

500 hours: Mary Kay Brown, Mary Eberhart and Donna Jacobs.

1,000 hours: Liz Bumbacher, Nina Gilbert, Carol Hamer, David Heyen, Jean Rathgeb, Gin Tinkey and Kathleen Turner.

2,000 hours: Georgia Price, Barb Norman and Irene McLaughlin.

More like this: