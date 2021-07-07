Keeping the Trails Clean and Tidy

BELLEVILLE - Volunteers from the Illinois Center for Autism have been hard at work keeping various sections of St. Clair County Transit District’s (SCCTD) expansive MetroBikeLink System clean and tidy this summer.

Pictured (left to right) are Brandon and Darius, who spent time on a day in June collecting trash along the half-mile section of the SCCTD trail from the YMCA to Green Mount Manor Subdivision, which includes the YMCA loop adjacent to the Walmart by Carlyle Avenue.

The local YMCA and Walmart store donated the needed supplies to help them complete the cleanup work.

SCCTD appreciates the service of these gentleman and others for giving of their time to maintain this highly valued community amenity.

