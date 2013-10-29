Happiness comes in many forms. For Beverly Farm volunteer, Ashley Tarkington, haircuts offer happiness.

Ashley, a mom of 4 small children, values the importance of inspiring to be a good role model for anyone she comes in contact with. "It is not just a haircut. It allows them to feel good about themself with a new style and new look, "says Ashley.

Ashley wants to encourage others to look at what gifts they have and give as much back to the community through their skills and talents. This is advice Ashley's mentor shared with her and she lives out in her own busy life.

"I volunteer on set days a month that work for my schedule, "says Ashley. "I also support other non-profit agencies and give back as much as I can."

Many volunteer opportunities are available at Beverly Farm. Whether you have a little time or a lot, there is an opportunity for you to help make a difference!

Beverly Farm depends on the generosity and dedication of volunteers just like Ashley. You, your family, and friends can volunteer using your talents and skills. Beverly Farm is a community which we invite volunteers to be a part of.

For more information contact Amanda Hornacek at 618-466-0367, ext. 628 or at ahornacek@beverlyfarm.org

