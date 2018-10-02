EDWARDSVILLE – Sophomore outside hitter Rachel McDonald added another honor Tuesday as VolleyMob.com selected her as an honorable mention honoree as its national Player of the Week.

Article continues after sponsor message

McDonald helped the Cougars to a pair of wins last week over UT Martin and Southeast Missouri. She averaged 5.38 kills and 4.63 digs per set, while hitting .320 on the week.

The Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week became the first SIUE player since 2011 with more than 20 kills and 20 digs (24-21) in a match against UT Martin. McDonald added 19 kills, 16 digs while hitting .333 against Southeast Missouri to go with four aces.

SIUE returns to action Friday in a 7 p.m. contest at Murray State.

More like this: