EAST ALTON — Violet Stover, a senior at East Alton-Wood River High School (EAWR), has been named a Midwest Members Athlete of the Month for East Alton-Wood River High School for her outstanding achievements in volleyball.

Stover, who has been playing volleyball since the fourth grade and club volleyball since the seventh grade, has garnered this recognition through her dedication and impressive performance on the court.

"I am truly honored to receive this award," Stover said. "Being named MVP during my junior year and my involvement in club volleyball have played significant roles in my development as an athlete."

Stover attributes much of her success to her coach, Bethany Billingsley, as well as the unwavering support of her family.

"Coach Billingsley has been instrumental in my growth, both as a player and as an individual," she stated. "I also want to thank my family for their constant encouragement and support."

In addition to her athletic prowess, Stover is also focused on her future academic and career goals. She hopes to continue playing volleyball at the collegiate level and is interested in pursuing a major in Occupational Therapy.

Reflecting on her high school career, Stover noted how her involvement in sports has shaped her.

"Playing volleyball has taught me valuable lessons in teamwork, discipline, and perseverance. These experiences have been crucial in my personal development."

Stover's commitment to excellence extends beyond the volleyball court. She is eager to take her passion for the sport and the skills she has developed to the next level in college.

"I'm looking forward to continuing my volleyball journey in college and exploring opportunities in Occupational Therapy," she said.

Again, congrats to Stover on the Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of Month honor for the Oilers.

