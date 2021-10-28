ROXANA - Junior Roxana High School girls volleyball standout Kaylyn "Shorty" Dixon is completing her seventh year in the program and also is a top-notch soccer player. She was a recent all-tournament selection at the Civic Memorial Tournament and has had an outstanding overall volleyball season for the Shells.

Dixon is the Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for Roxana High School.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

She is an outstanding student and is in the National Honors Society, always makes the high honor roll, and is in the top four of her class. Dixon said her parents are always supportive of her no matter what she’s doing and the same for her coaches. Andrea Keller is Dixon’s Roxana High School volleyball coach and Casey and Christian Lacher coach her in club volleyball.

Dixon is a goalie in soccer for the Shells. She thanked her high school and club coaches for their dedication and their willingness and time to push her as an athlete.“I would like to recognize my teammates for being my best friends and pushing me to be the very best person on and off the court,” she said. In eighth grade, the Roxana squad took fourth place at state. Dixon started varsity her sophomore year and was the 2020 defensive volleyball player of the year.

“The part I love the most about playing this sport is pushing my athletic abilities each and every game, being a leader on and off the court, and building friendships with teammates and opponents,” she said. “Soccer has taught me some of the biggest lessons in life and without them, I wouldn't be the person I am today. It has taught me to become a leader not only in the sport but in school as well. Leading girls and teaching them to become their very best every day whether it be at practice or walking down the hallway in school is what makes me the person I am today.”

She said she will always cherish her memories of playing volleyball, but at this point does not have plans to play in college. Her hope is to attend the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and from there she plans to major in either criminal justice or engineering and have a career involving either of those in the military.

More like this: