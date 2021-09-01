ROXANA - Cheree (C.J.) Ross is a junior volleyball star and multi-sport athlete for the Shells. Ross, a Roxana girls setter, is a key cog to the Shells' girls volleyball offensive setups and plays throughout each match.

C.J. is also an incredible student with a 3.8 GPA on a 4.0 scale and is ranked in the top 20 of her Roxana junior class.

C.J. and Lily Daughtery, another Roxana volleyball star, are best friends. C.J. said Lily always pushes her to train harder and reach higher for her goals. “Our connection is just amazing on the court,” she said. The Roxana junior also thanked Coach Andrea Keller for her devotion to her team and her volleyball instruction and all the coaches and trainers she has had in her career. “I wouldn’t be the player I am today without the trainers and coaches that have pushed me to get stronger,” she added.

The Roxana volleyball player said she is very thankful to her grandparents for “always pushing me to be my best on and off the court.”

“They always find a way to give me the things I need to be successful,” she said.

C.J. said club volleyball has really helped shape her into the player she is at the present.

“Instead of only playing a couple of months I play all year round,” she said. “I’ve been playing volleyball for six years now. Volleyball just genuinely makes me happy. Some people only enjoy the games. But I love everything about it. The hard practices, games, etc… I just love the sport.”

In the spring, C.J. plays softball and is a second baseman for the Shells. “Last season was my first season with the high school softball team and it was amazing,” she said. “The softball coaches and girls made me feel so welcomed.

“I also like to spend time with friends and family, and weightlift in my free time.”

The Roxana junior said being a high school volleyball player and softball player has helped her become a leader.

“When others need help I’m always willing to jump into action no matter if it’s on the court or not,” she said. “I’ve also gained a lot of confidence with the role of becoming a leader. I believe in my self and I know I can achieve anything.”

Right now, C.J. is uncertain about playing volleyball in college and she has not decided where she will attend college.

The Roxana junior is also proud she was recently accepted into the National Honor Society.

Cheree (C.J.) Ross has set her goals high for the remainder of her high school career both athletically and academically and appears to have an exceptionally bright future ahead after her days as a Roxana student-athlete.

“I want to become a Criminal Psychologist,” C.J. said for her future.

