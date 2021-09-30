EDWARDSVILLE - Alton High School girls volleyball senior setter Taylor Freer has been a leader for the up-and-coming Alton High Redbirds girls volleyball team this season.

In one match recently against Edwardsville she had a great match with 10 assists. For her contributions on and off the court for the Redbirds, Freer has been named the Auto Butler Female Athlete of the Month. Freer is also a girls' soccer standout for Alton High School.

Freer, who plays for head coach Dan Carter, felt his girls have played well overall, and when they are down in a match, keep battling until the end. Taylor Freer is always a key component in keeping the Redbirds alive in a match with her evident leadership.

The Redbird program has shown remarkable progress in the last few years, on the weekend of Sept. 10-11, Alton finished third in their own invitational tournament and Freer feels that the third-place finish provided the team a boost of momentum.

Freer thinks that the team has improved vastly since her freshman year in 2018, and gave much credit to the intellect and guidance of Coach Carter for his contributions to the program.

"From my freshman year, I feel like we have improved so much," Freer said, "just from having Coach Carter be our coach and switching things up, I feel like our program has really progressed from what it's been in the past."

Freer wants to keep the positive momentum going strong, and she feels there are some big things ahead for the Redbirds.

Freer does have some lofty goals set for herself and the team for the remainder of the regular season and heading into the IHSA playoffs in late October.

"I think as a whole, we just want to keep winning, I guess," Freer said. "One personal goal I had was to win at least 10 games. That's a really big improvement from the past, from past records."

